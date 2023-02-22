Food Bank To Open Resource Center In Mission

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Calling it a new chapter in its efforts to fight hunger in the region, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is opening a resource center in Mission.

Officials at the Food Bank’s base in Pharr say the center in Mission will serve as a hub for providing food assistance, as well as nutrition education and access to social services.

The resource center will take over the Mission Food Pantry on Mayberry Street between the freeway and East 1st Street. A grand opening is set for March 2nd.