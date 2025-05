Mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos is crying foul after his rival, Gina Ortiz Jones, used her cell phone during a taped debate last week.

The taping took place on Thursday at KWEX-TV, San Antonio’s Univision affiliate. Both candidates had agreed ahead of time to rules that prohibited either of them from using a cell phone during the debate.

KWEX originally planned to air the debate next Sunday, but instead broadcast the hour-long program on Friday afternoon.