For Many, Easter Sunday Marks A Return To In-Person Worship

Hundreds of people light candles at the beginning of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. In the United States, the pandemic stuck in March, 2020, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised Masses weeks ahead of Easter. In Boston, Catholic churches are among houses of worship opening their doors with few COVID-19 restrictions for Easter services. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people in Minnesota gathered in the grand Cathedral of St. Paul to observe an Easter Vigil service.

 

