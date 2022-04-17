For Many, Easter Sunday Marks A Return To In-Person Worship

Hundreds of people light candles at the beginning of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)