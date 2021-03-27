For Many Motel Dwellers, Eviction Ban Provides No Relief

Armetrius Neason poses for a photo inside his room at the Efficiency Lodge hotel outside Atlanta on March 16, 2021. Neason has lived at the hotel for more than five years, but was told during the pandemic he had fallen behind on rent and could be immediately locked out. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala)

(AP) — Housing attorneys say people living in hotels and motels are facing a heightened risk of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Job losses have made it harder for millions of Americans to make rent. But hotel guests are excluded from a federal moratorium on evictions for people facing financial hardship during the coronavirus outbreak. Long-term hotel and motel residents in California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and Virginia have reported being kicked out or threatened with eviction over the past year. In some cases, staff have cut off utilities. Hotel owners say they have also taken a hit during the pandemic and need paying customers to cover expenses.