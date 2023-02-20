NATIONAL

For Poor Schools, Building Repairs Zap COVID Relief Money

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
Students walk past an open vent for the aging HVAC system at Jim Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 12, 2023. A litany of infrastructure issues at many of the school district's aging campuses make for tough choices on spending COVID recovery funds on infrastructure or academics. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — The federal government has allocated $190 billion in pandemic relief to help schools. That’s more than four times the amount the U.S. Education Department spends on schools in a typical year, and the money has few strings attached.

For poorer school districts, deciding what to do with that money has involved a tough tradeoff: work on academic recovery or fix infrastructure needs.

An Associated Press analysis of school district spending across the country found that the poorest districts in each state are far more likely than the richest districts to spend relief funds on things like upgrading their buildings or transportation systems.

Trump Absent As Iowa 2024 GOP Caucus Train Begins To Roll

Previous article

Why China’s Stand On Russia And Ukraine Is Raising Concerns

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL