For The First Time In Months, A Day Without A COVID-19 Death In Hidalgo County

For the first time since around mid-July when the coronavirus began ravaging the Rio Grande Valley, there has been one day in Hidalgo County that someone hasn’t died of COVID-19.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department Monday reports no patient deaths from COVID-19. Officials did report 176 new infections, and that 204 people are in the hospital being treated for the serious lung disease.

In the last 4-1/2 months, Cameron County has also gone only one day without a resident passing away from COVID-19 – that was November 2nd.

Since the coronavirus was first confirmed to be in the Valley in mid-March, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 2,050 residents of Hidalgo County – the second highest death toll in the state. 1,115 residents of Cameron County have succumbed to the disease.