Forbes: Trump Legal Team Doesn’t Want Cameras In Court Room

Former President Trump’s legal team doesn’t want cameras in the court room where he will face charges related to a hush-money deal to an adult film star.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told Forbes the legal team is opposed to the idea. He accused prosecutors of wanting make the case a “spectacle.” That comes after several news organizations and some state lawmakers have asked the judge in the case to make an exception to a New York law prohibiting cameras in state court rooms. Trump is expected to arraigned in the case Tuesday.