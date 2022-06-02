Ford Plans To Add 6,200 Jobs In Ohio, Michigan And Missouri

FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, the blue oval logo of Ford Motor Company is displayed on a sign over a row of vehicles at a dealership in east Denver. Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models, the company announced, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - In this April 25, 2021 file photo, the blue oval logo of Ford Motor Company is displayed on a sign over a row of vehicles at a dealership in east Denver. Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models, the company announced, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models.

The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states, and it will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with benefits. A factory near Cleveland will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs.

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers. And in Michigan, the company will add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants as well as another 1,200 at other facilities.