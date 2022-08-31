Forecasters Eye Next Potential Named System

Forecasters say a tropical wave in the central Atlantic has an 80-percent chance of becoming the first named storm to develop in nearly two months.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the system currently known as Invest 91L could become a tropical depression over the next five days. If it becomes a more organized storm, it’ll be given the name Danielle.

The center is also monitoring two other areas for tropical cyclone formation and they have a 70-percent and 50-percent chance of developing in the next few days. So far, none of the storms pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.