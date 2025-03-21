Forecasters Predict Above Average Pollen Counts This Allergy Season

Forecasters are warning those with seasonal allergies that pollen counts will be higher than usual across much of the U.S. this year.

A senior meteorologist at AccuWeather said Thursday that pollen counts will exceed historical averages in 39 states as the warm weather approaches.

The experts say those who suffer from allergies should prepare for an intense allergy season that could linger into autumn. They say allergy seasons across the country are lasting one to four weeks longer than they did 50 years ago because of changing climate conditions.