The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts Wednesday and it’s expected to be a busy one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there’s a 65-percent chance for an above normal season. If that holds true, it will mark the seventh straight year of above normal hurricane seasons.

The agency says there could be up to 21 named storms, with six to ten of those becoming hurricanes. The continuing La Nina weather pattern is one of several factors expected to make this a busy season.