(Silver Spring, MD) — U.S. meteorologists are standing behind their predictions of an active Atlantic Hurricane Season.

In a new update, the National Weather Service still expects to see five-to-nine hurricanes and two-to-five major hurricanes. We’re already two months into the 2025 season, and the Atlantic Ocean has seen four tropical storms, only one of which made a landfall in the U.S.

The season ends November 30th. While the agency acknowledges we’re off to a slow start, it points to a new disturbance taking shape off the Coast of Africa with good chance of becoming a cyclone in the next week.