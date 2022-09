Forecasters warn a new tropical system could form and threaten the Gulf Coast as a hurricane next week.

For now, it’s a tropical wave that’s expected to move into the Caribbean later this week. Most forecast models have the system, perhaps at hurricane strength, hitting the Gulf Coast during the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, Bermuda is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona heads toward the British territory after battering Puerto Rico.