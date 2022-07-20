‘Forgotten’ US Victims Of Mexican Drug Lord Want Justice

(AP) — When fugitive 1980s Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in Mexico last week, it stirred up old, terrible memories for Lannie Walker, the daughter of American writer John Clay Walker. While Caro Quintero was only ever sentenced in Mexico for the killing of U.S. DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and a Mexican pilot in 1985, his gang apparently killed as many as six U.S. citizens in the western city of Guadalajara around the same time. John Clay Walker, then 36 and a writer who had moved to Guadalajara to finish a book, was one of them. His brutal killing has so far gone unpunished.