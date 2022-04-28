Former Adult Day Care Owner Sentenced For Medicaid, Social Security Fraud

The former owner of a San Antonio adult day care will spend five-years in prison for a health care and Social Security theft scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Scherry Moses was sentenced on Monday after previously pleading guilty to one count each of health care fraud, wire fraud, and theft of government funds.

Moses billed Texas Medicaid for items and services that hadn’t been provided to her day care clients. She also stole from Social Security recipients who lived at a room-and-board she operated. From 2008 to 2016, Moses stole nearly 1.8-million-dollars, which she was ordered to repay.