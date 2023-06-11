Former AG Bill Barr: “Trump As Victim, Ridiculous”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says painting his former boss as the victim in the classified documents case is “ridiculous.”

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Barr disagreed with claims by former President Trump and many Republicans that the DOJ’s 37-count indictment is politically motivated.

Barr joined those who say Trump could have avoided federal charges if he had turned all of the classified documents over to the government.

The former attorney general didn’t mince words about the seriousness of the indictment, saying Trump is “toast” if even half of the charges are true.