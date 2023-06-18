Former AG Says Trump Putting GOP At Risk

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says former President Trump engages in “reckless conduct” that puts his followers and the GOP agenda “at risk.”

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Barr called Trump a “consummate narcissist” who always puts his own interests and ego ahead of everything, including the nation’s interests. B

arr added that Trump’s conduct that’s alleged in the federal indictment is “not an isolated example.” Barr served as attorney general for two years under the George H.W. Bush administration and the final year of the Trump administration before resigning with less than a month remaining in Trump’s term.