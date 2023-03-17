NATIONAL

Former Air Force Officer Gets Prison Term For Capitol Attack

FILE - Retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock Jr. walks out of Parker County Jail upon release on Jan. 14, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas. Brock, who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, March 17, 2023. Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

(AP) — A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery has been sentenced to two years in prison.

U.S. District Judge John Bates also sentenced Larry Brock on Friday to two years of supervised release after prison and 100 hours of community service. Brock declined to speak in court before the judge imposed his sentence.

Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

