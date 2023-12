Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience is the new city manager for the city of Pharr.

Jonathan Flores, who’s been the interim city manager since July, has been named to the post permanently. Flores came to Pharr after working his way up the ranks in the Alton police department over a 20-year period – the last five as Alton’s police chief.

During his last year, he took on a dual role as Alton’s assistant city manager. Flores is also a native of Pharr.