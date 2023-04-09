Former Attorney For Starr County Indicted On Federal Public Corruption Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The former attorney for Starr County, Victor Canales, is to make his initial federal court appearance Monday on charges of theft, bribery, and extortion. Canales was arrested and jailed Friday on the public corruption charges contained in a 9-count federal indictment handed up last week.

Prosecutors allege Canales stole fines and fees he was authorized to collect by depositing cash or money orders into his personal bank account rather than the county’s bank account over at least a 4-year period. Canales is also accused of embezzling property and obtaining property without consent.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas doesn’t specify what type of property. The indictment comes a year after Canales abruptly stepped down from his county attorney’s position with more than two years left in his term.