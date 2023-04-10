Former Attorney For Starr County Pleads Not Guilty, Granted Bond In Public Corruption Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen federal judge has set a $100,000 bond for the former attorney for Starr County who was indicted last week on public corruption charges. The McAllen Monitor reports bond was granted Monday for Victor Canales after he pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, bribery, and extortion.

The arraignment and detention hearing was held shortly after Canales made his initial federal court appearance to hear the judge read the charges contained in the 9-count indictment. Prosecutors allege Canales stole fines and fees he was authorized to collect by depositing cash and money orders into his personal bank account rather than the county’s bank account over at least a 4-year period.

Canales is also accused of embezzling property and obtaining property without consent. His indictment and arrest come a year after he abruptly stepped down from his county attorney’s position with more than two years left in his term.