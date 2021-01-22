Former Baseball’s Home Run King Dies At 86

The former home run king in Major League Baseball, Henry “Hank” Aaron, is dead at 86. “Hammerin’ Hank” was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934 and spent time in the Negro Leagues and the Minor Leagues on his way to debuting in the Majors at the age of 20 in 1954.

Aaron spent the majority of his Major League career with the Braves organization, in Milwaukee from 1954 to 1965 and Atlanta from 1966-1975. He would return to Milwaukee to play for the Brewers his final two seasons. He was a 25-time All-Star from 1955 to 1975, and won three gold gloves, two National League batting championships, and led the league in home runs and RBIs four times each.

The slugger passed the iconic Babe Ruth in home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1974. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 with 755 career home runs. Even after his playing days, Aaron remained active in the game and was an ambassador for baseball throughout his life.