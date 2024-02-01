Former BCSO Corporal Sentenced To 15 Years For Murder

A former corporal with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is sentenced to prison in California for second-degree murder.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Giovanni Ceja fled from the scene of a fatal accident last August. Ceja had borrowed a vehicle from a relative when he struck and killed 38-year-old Gilberto Sotelo alongside Interstate 215.

Ceja returned to work in San Antonio, but was soon extradited to California to stand trial. He was convicted and sentenced to 15-years to life.