TEXAS

Former Border Patrol Agent Charged With 4 Murders To Be Tried In San Antonio

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
Juan David Ortiz-Photo Courtesy Webb County Sheriff's Office

The trial of a former Border Patrol agent, accused of being a serial killer, is being moved away from the Texas border town where he allegedly hunted prostitutes.

Juan David Ortiz will be tried in San Antonio. His defense team was able to win a change of venue. Ortiz is accused of killing four sex workers in Laredo, whom he picked up in his truck. A fifth woman, who had been kidnapped, escaped and called the cops.

Ortiz told police he was trying to get rid of all the prostitutes as a way to clean up the streets. That will be admissible at trial.

Texas Gas Price Drops Another Three Cents

Previous article

One Killed In SETX Deputy Constable-Involved Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS