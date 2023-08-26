TEXAS

Former Border Patrol National Guardsman To Face Court Martial On Assault, Sexual Harassment Charges

A former border patrol National Guardsman will face a court martial early next year on charges of assault and sexual harassment.

Military officials say the charges against Lieutenant Colonel Mark Patterson stem from alleged incidents while he was deployed to Texas last year in support of customs and border-protection efforts.

Authorities say possible charges came to light in late January of this year. Patterson is now a commander in the New Hampshire National Guard. Patterson’s court martial is scheduled to start this coming January.

