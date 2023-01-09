Former Brazil President Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida

FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2022. Bolsonaro said he would only leave the Brazilian presidency when he was dead, jailed or ready for his second term. But Bolsonaro’s Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement. (AP Photo/Bruna Brado, File)

The wife of Brazil’s former President says he’s in the hospital. The news from Orlando comes after hundreds were arrested in Brazil over the weekend after they stormed government buildings in protest of Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat.

Since the protests, some Democratic lawmakers have called on President Biden to extradite Bolsonaro. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to compare the protests in Brazil to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. She said the “U.S. must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”

Others including Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s call for extradition.