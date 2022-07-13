LOCAL

Former Brownsville Police Commander Now Police Chief At Port Of Brownsville

William G. Dietrich; Photo courtesy Port Of Brownsville

There is a new police chief for the Port of Brownsville. Former Brownsville Police Department commander William Dietrich has taken over the job of overseeing police and security operations at the Port of Brownsville.

Dietrich replaces Carlos Garcia, the former Brownsville police chief who retired last week after 10 years as the Port’s security chief.

Dietrich recently retired from the Brownsville PD after 26 years, many of those in various command positions. As police chief at the Port, Dietrich will oversee a staff of police officers and security guards.

