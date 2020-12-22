Former Cameron County D-A Villalobos No Longer In Prison

Convicted Cameron County district attorney Armando Villalobos is out of prison. The Brownsville Herald has confirmed that Villalobos has been transferred from the low-security federal prison in Forrest City Arkansas and placed into community confinement. The federal Bureau of Prisons did not say if Villalobos was placed in a halfway house or into home confinement.

The transfer comes about halfway through his 13-year sentence for the crimes of bribery and extortion. Villalobos was found to have taken more than $100,000 from attorneys in return for giving prosecutorial favors. Villalobos was arrested in 2012 amid a federal crackdown on rampant corruption in the Cameron County judicial system that also sent a judge and state representative to prison.