Former Cameron County sheriff Omar Lucio has died.

Lucio had been hospitalized overnight and died early Monday morning. It’s not yet known why Lucio was taken to the hospital.

Lucio served a total of almost 20 years as the sheriff of Cameron County, first being elected in 1997. He lost his last re-election bid to the current sheriff Eric Garza in 2020. It’s believed Lucio was 87.