Former Chicago Policeman Arrested

Travis County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a former Chicago police officer after he allegedly claimed to be an undercover federal agent. Dimitri Nokai Roberts is charged with one felony count of impersonating a public servant and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Arrest reports indicate Roberts confronted a man at a smoke shop, posing as a policeman demanding to see the victim’s ID. A short while later, the two met up again at the victims home. Roberts convinced the victim’s father to let him into their home, this time claiming to be a DEA agent.

The victim’s father became suspicious and called authorities. Police used the family’s doorbell camera to identify and then track down Roberts, who was then booked into the Travis County jail.