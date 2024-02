The former director of the Houston City Council Relations will spend a year and a day in federal prison. William-Paul Thomas admitted guilt in court in connection to a conspiracy involving cash bribes that the government says he took in 2022.

Prior to a formal indictment, Thomas admitted he accepted the bribe in return for illegally altering a bar’s classification to a restaurant, allowing it to stay open longer during COVID. Thomas was a top advisor for former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.