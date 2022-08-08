Uncategorized

Former Coal Town Comes Together In Face Of Kentucky Floods

A volunteer shovels dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP) — The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down. The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry.

As coal waned and people left, the towns merged. Just 500 residents remain. They’re determined to build a life after coal. A new multipurpose center was set to open soon when the storm hit. Residents vow to finish it; for now, the building is a relief-distribution center.

Barely a week after the storms, the barbershop has reopened. Nearby, the florist says he will soon, too. Neighbors and volunteers are coming together to help.

 

