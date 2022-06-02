NATIONAL

Former Corinthian Students Get Federal Student Debt Erased

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022. The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. “As of today, every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans,” Cardona said. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain. Under the new action, anyone who attended the chain from 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt automatically canceled. The action will erase $5.8 billion in debt for more than 560,000 borrowers, the largest loan discharge in Education Department history. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says “every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans.”

 

