Former Cowboys Player Arrested For Deadly Crash

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph Jr is under arrest after a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday.
Authorities responded to the reported crash in the 2400 block of North Central Expressway and found 27-year-old Cody Morris dead at the scene. No other vehicles were seen at the site.
Shortly after, police received a call from Joseph, who told them he was involved in the crash. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death.