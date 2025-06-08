TEXAS

Former Cowboys Player Arrested For Deadly Crash

FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph Jr is under arrest after a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday.

Authorities responded to the reported crash in the 2400 block of North Central Expressway and found 27-year-old Cody Morris dead at the scene. No other vehicles were seen at the site.

Shortly after, police received a call from Joseph, who told them he was involved in the crash. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death.

