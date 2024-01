A former Bexar County deputy is awaiting trial for separate cases of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The charges against David Amaro date back to 2004. All but one of the victims was younger than 14-years-old at the time of the reported assaults.

Police arrested Amaro for the first indictment last May, and for the second warrant in November. Amaro is a former Bexar County jailer who was fired nearly three-years ago for falsifying paperwork.