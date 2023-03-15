Former District Judge In Hidalgo County Heading Back To The Bench

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen attorney and former district judge Ysmael Fonseca is back on the bench. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Fonseca to the 476th District Court in Hidalgo County.

Fonseca will take over for Horacio Pena, who Governor Abbott had appointed in December to be the first judge of the new 476th District Court. Fonseca will serve for a term that expires at the end of December 2024.

Fonseca was previously appointed by Governor Abbott to serve as judge of the 464th District Court. He lost the post when he was defeated in the 2020 election by Joe Ramirez.