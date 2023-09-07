Former East Texas Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Sexting ‘Teen Girl’

The former mayor of an east Texas city is off to prison for sending sexually explicit messages to undercover investigators posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old James Montgomery pleaded guilty just over a year ago to sending obscene materials to a minor. He was sentenced Wednesday to 60-months in federal prison.

Montgomery was still mayor of Athens when he started texting the supposed teen in 2020, and he was arrested the following year when he went to meet the girl. Athens is about an hour southeast of Dallas.