A former teacher in El Paso County has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on child sex abuse charges.

Authorities say Orlando Solis of Horizon City was chatting online with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was really a detective. He was arrested earlier this year and pled guilty in July.

Solis was sentenced Thursday for possession of child sexual abuse material on his phone and for viewing sexual exploitation of a child as young as five and six-years-old.