Former Elementary School To Be New Home For UTRGV Art And Design School

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has found a new home for its School of Art and Design – a one-time elementary school in Brownsville. Through an agreement with the Brownsville school district, UTRGV will purchase and renovate the former Longoria Elementary School.

The UT System Board of Regents approved the purchase in February and UTRGV will spend close to $34 million to renovate the building. And it will be done using design ideas provided by students and staff currently with the School of Art and Design. The former Longoria Elementary, which was closed in 2019, is located just a few blocks away from the main UTRGV campus in Brownsville.