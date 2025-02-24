Former Energy Secretary: Texas Could Lead The Way In Energy Innovation

A former Energy Secretary says Texas and its universities can help the United States generate the energy it will soon need. Dan Brouillette made the remarks during a visit to the University of Texas last Thursday night.

Brouillette served in the cabinet during the first Trump administration. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the U.S. will need 25 to 30 more gigawatts of energy in the next three to five years. Brouillette expressed confidence in schools such as UT and Texas A&M to develop the required energy technologies.