Former ERCOT CEO Back On Agency Board

Electric grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT welcomes an old face to its governing board.

KVUE reported yesterday that former ERCOT CEO Bob Kahn is again on the agency’s board. The 68-year-old says he will get to the bottom of the power outages during last month’s winter storm. Kahn says his goal is to gather the facts, not assign blame on individuals.

The board has given current CEO Bill Magness his termination notice which is 60 days from March 3rd. Kahn served as ERCOT CEO from 2007 to 2009.