A former Fort Bliss soldier that is already in prison will spend an additional 35 years behind bars. Twenty-eight-year-old Trevor Lehew was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for sexually abusing a child on the base.

Officials said Lehew abused the six-year-old while serving at Fort Bliss in 2014 and 2015. Lehew’s federal sentence will begin after he completes a 20 year sentence in Texas state prison for separate child sex abuse charges.