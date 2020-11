President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

More Republicans are breaking away and calling on President Trump to concede the election.

Thirty former members of Congress wrote an open letter arguing the President is trying to “undermine the legitimacy of the election” by alleging fraud. They called it unacceptable, adding every vote should be counted.

The former lawmakers also insisted the final outcome should be accepted by those involved with the contest.