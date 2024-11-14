Former Harlingen Commissioner, Current Runoff Candidate, “Chino” Sanchez, Dies

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Harlingen city commissioner who was a candidate in the upcoming runoff election for the city’s District 4 seat has died. Basilio “Chino” Sanchez died at his home this week.

Sanchez had finished second in the November 5th elections to first-term incumbent commissioner Frank Morales. Morales had 40 percent of the vote, Sanchez took 25 percent. Sanchez’s death means Morales will now runoff against Beto Pena, who finished third in the 4-man race.

The runoff election is set for December 14th. The cause of Sanchez’s death hasn’t been disclosed. He was 77.