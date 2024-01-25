Former Harlingen Mayor Connie De La Garza Passes Away

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Harlingen is mourning the death of former mayor Connie de la Garza. De la Garza died at his home Wednesday. The cause of his death hasn’t been disclosed. He was 81.

De la Garza, who owned Bahnman Realty, was Harlingen’s mayor for six years – from 1998 to 2004. Former and current city officials are remembering him as a champion for Harlingen.

De la Garza was instrumental in building the city’s business and medical sectors – playing a critical role in attracting the Regional Academic Health Center to Harlingen.