A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy accused of murdering his wife has been acquitted. Renard Spivey was charged with murder in the 2019 death of Patricia Spivey. The woman was found with a gunshot wound in a closet in the couple’s home. She later died at the hospital.

Spivey says he and his wife had been arguing and were tussling over a gun when it went off accidentally. An autopsy of the woman found she had been shot twice.