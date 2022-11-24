Former House Speaker: ‘We Lose With Trump’

A former Republican House Speaker is standing by his criticism of former President Trump. Speaking to the Washington Post, Paul Ryan said the results of the midterm elections mark “another fresh set of evidence that we lose with Trump.”

Republicans did win the House, but failed to retake the Senate this month. Ryan said “but for Trump,” the GOP would’ve taken both chambers. He also insisted each election result since 2018 “is more than enough evidence to know we need to turn the page and go to the next generation.”