A former Houston police officer faces federal charges for taking part in the unrest at the U.S. Capitol two-weeks ago.

Federal agents have charged Tam Pham with engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted government building.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced last week that he’d seen Facebook photos of Pham at the Capitol and had notified the FBI. Pham was an 18-year veteran of the HPD.