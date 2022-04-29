Former Idaho Lawmaker Found Guilty Of Raping Intern

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object.