Former Indian Lawmaker, Brother Fatally Shot Live On TV

Forensic people inspect the site where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot, in front of the Motilal Nehru medical college in, Prayagraj, India, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night, according to the Indian news agency Press Trust of India. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

(AP) — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges has been fatally shot along with his brother in a dramatic attack caught live on TV in northern India.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state. The men quickly surrendered to the police after the shooting.

Multiple videos of the shooting went viral on social media. It was initially broadcast live on local TV channels as the brothers spoke to media while being taken to the hospital.

