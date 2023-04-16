Former Indian Lawmaker, Brother Fatally Shot Live On TV

(AP) — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges has been fatally shot along with his brother in a dramatic attack caught live on TV in northern India.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state. The men quickly surrendered to the police after the shooting.

Multiple videos of the shooting went viral on social media. It was initially broadcast live on local TV channels as the brothers spoke to media while being taken to the hospital.